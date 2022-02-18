President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Deputy Chair of Foreign Affairs

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-18T21:54:29+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20. On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials. According to a statement by the Presidency, Barzani met the German Deputy Chair of Foreign Affairs, Thomas Erndl, and members of the CDU (Christian Democratic Union Party) and CSU (Christian Social Union) parliamentary groups. "During the meeting, they discussed the relations of the Kurdistan Region with Germany and ways to boost cooperation and assistance. Barzani praised the German humanitarian and military aid to Iraq and Kurdistan, expressing hope that the German parliament and government would continue providing support and assist to Iraq and Kurdistan. Both sides also discussed the Erbil-Baghdad relations and the issue of immigrants.

