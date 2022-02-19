Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Representative of U.S. House Committee on Armed Services

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-19T17:12:39+0000
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Representative of U.S. House Committee on Armed Services

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani met with U.S. Representative Ms. Elissa Slotkin, a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, today on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"Ms. Slotkin reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has many friends in the United States House of Representatives who are well aware of the struggles and sacrifices of the people of Kurdistan in the past, and more recently in the fight against ISIS, which is why the U.S. is keen to continue supporting the Kurdistan Region." The Kurdish Presidency said in a statement.

"Both sides agreed that ISIS remains a genuine danger in Iraq and Syria, posing serious threats to peace and stability, which necessitates the continued cooperation and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad. They also underlined that peace, stability and public services must be ensured to curb the emergence and resurgence of terrorism and its roots." The statement said.

Other topics of discussion included the bilateral relations of the Kurdistan Region and the United States, the latest political developments, and Iraq's security and economic situation.

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.

related

President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

Date: 2021-09-15 22:20:28
President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-02-17 11:46:09
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

President Barzani congratulates UNSG for his re-election 

Date: 2021-06-19 14:51:10
President Barzani congratulates UNSG for his re-election 

Barzani: The Kurdish Historian Kamal Mazhar’s name will remain alive

Date: 2021-03-24 08:51:30
Barzani: The Kurdish Historian Kamal Mazhar’s name will remain alive

Kurdistan's President meets Qatar's Emir and Prime Minister

Date: 2021-10-17 10:07:07
Kurdistan's President meets Qatar's Emir and Prime Minister

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41
The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-24 09:30:11
President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

President Barzani to the Apostolic Nuncio: Kurdistan's Constitution preserves the rights of the Christians and all communities

Date: 2021-04-28 13:54:25
President Barzani to the Apostolic Nuncio: Kurdistan's Constitution preserves the rights of the Christians and all communities