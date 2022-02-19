President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Representative of U.S. House Committee on Armed Services

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani met with U.S. Representative Ms. Elissa Slotkin, a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, today on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"Ms. Slotkin reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has many friends in the United States House of Representatives who are well aware of the struggles and sacrifices of the people of Kurdistan in the past, and more recently in the fight against ISIS, which is why the U.S. is keen to continue supporting the Kurdistan Region." The Kurdish Presidency said in a statement.

"Both sides agreed that ISIS remains a genuine danger in Iraq and Syria, posing serious threats to peace and stability, which necessitates the continued cooperation and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad. They also underlined that peace, stability and public services must be ensured to curb the emergence and resurgence of terrorism and its roots." The statement said.

Other topics of discussion included the bilateral relations of the Kurdistan Region and the United States, the latest political developments, and Iraq's security and economic situation.

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.