President Nechirvan Barzani commends the U.S. - Iraq Strategic Dialogue’s outcomes

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commended the outcomes of the strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq.

Barzani said in a tweet today, " I welcome the outcome of U.S. - Iraq Strategic Dialogue. It is an important step towards strengthening long-term strategic partnership on key issues such as regional stability, economic & cultural cooperation."

"I commend Prime Minister Kadhimi & the Iraqi team for their efforts", he added.

Yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday (July 26) sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country.