Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Nechirvan Barzani commends the U.S. - Iraq Strategic Dialogue’s outcomes

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-27T18:24:37+0000
President Nechirvan Barzani commends the U.S. - Iraq Strategic Dialogue’s outcomes
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commended the outcomes of the strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq.

Barzani said in a tweet today, " I welcome the outcome of U.S. - Iraq Strategic Dialogue. It is an important step towards strengthening long-term strategic partnership on key issues such as regional stability, economic & cultural cooperation."

"I commend Prime Minister Kadhimi & the Iraqi team for their efforts", he added.

Yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday (July 26) sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country.

related

Kurdistan’s President congratulated all Christians on Easter Day

Date: 2021-04-03 20:14:53
Kurdistan’s President congratulated all Christians on Easter Day

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Barzani meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2021-01-28 17:32:21
Barzani meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

Date: 2021-05-04 14:55:26
PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-02 14:29:19
The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Date: 2020-09-22 08:24:10
Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 08:04:45
Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Kurdistan’s Barzani: to work together for a better future

Date: 2021-03-11 07:28:20
Kurdistan’s Barzani: to work together for a better future