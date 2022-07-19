President Nechirvan Barzani and the French Ambassador discuss developments in Iraq and the region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani received Eric Chevalier, the French Ambassador to Iraq, and Olivier Decottignies, the French Consul General, to Erbil and discussed with them the latest political and security situation in Iraq.

According to Barzani's office, the two sides discussed Erbil-Baghdad relations, ISIS threats, especially in the areas covered by Article 140 of the Constitution, the situation in Sinjar, and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kurdistan.

The meeting also discussed the global energy market and the importance of the Middle East in this context, the relations of the Kurdistan Region with the neighboring countries, and other issues of common interests.

President Barzani reiterated that solving the Erbil-Baghdad problems is the key to the security and stability of Iraq. He also confirmed the necessity to find a mechanism for dialogue and a solution to the outstanding issues.

In turn, the French Ambassador stressed that France is interested in developing relations with Iraq and Kurdistan.

Chevalier pointed out the importance of Iraq's security and stability in preserving the region's stability.

Both sides also agreed on the necessity of continued cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, with the support of the Global Coalition forces to confront the threats of ISIS, especially in the areas covered by Article 140 of the constitution.