Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Nechirvan Barzani and the French Ambassador discuss developments in Iraq and the region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-19T14:50:29+0000
President Nechirvan Barzani and the French Ambassador discuss developments in Iraq and the region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani received Eric Chevalier, the French Ambassador to Iraq, and Olivier Decottignies, the French Consul General, to Erbil and discussed with them the latest political and security situation in Iraq.

According to Barzani's office, the two sides discussed Erbil-Baghdad relations, ISIS threats, especially in the areas covered by Article 140 of the Constitution, the situation in Sinjar, and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kurdistan.

The meeting also discussed the global energy market and the importance of the Middle East in this context, the relations of the Kurdistan Region with the neighboring countries, and other issues of common interests.

President Barzani reiterated that solving the Erbil-Baghdad problems is the key to the security and stability of Iraq. He also confirmed the necessity to find a mechanism for dialogue and a solution to the outstanding issues.

In turn, the French Ambassador stressed that France is interested in developing relations with Iraq and Kurdistan.

Chevalier pointed out the importance of Iraq's security and stability in preserving the region's stability.

Both sides also agreed on the necessity of continued cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, with the support of the Global Coalition forces to confront the threats of ISIS, especially in the areas covered by Article 140 of the constitution.

related

In the aftermath of Kolju attack.. President Barzani calls for greater cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga 

Date: 2021-11-28 13:35:27
In the aftermath of Kolju attack.. President Barzani calls for greater cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga 

Barzani-Tueller: Terrorism and ISIS are still serious and real dangers in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-21 15:15:32
Barzani-Tueller: Terrorism and ISIS are still serious and real dangers in Iraq

President Barzani meets the Czech Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2022-04-12 10:47:58
President Barzani meets the Czech Consul General in Erbil

Kurdistan’s President and the Austrian Ambassador confirm the “historical friendship” between the two countries

Date: 2021-09-22 10:27:15
Kurdistan’s President and the Austrian Ambassador confirm the “historical friendship” between the two countries

Barzani meets Erdogan

Date: 2020-09-04 12:47:07
Barzani meets Erdogan

Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan chemical attack

Date: 2021-04-16 10:43:27
Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan chemical attack

Barzani meets with “the friend of the Kurdistan people”

Date: 2021-09-16 20:39:29
Barzani meets with “the friend of the Kurdistan people”

President Barzani congratulates Bapir on his party's 21st anniversary

Date: 2022-05-31 21:13:50
President Barzani congratulates Bapir on his party's 21st anniversary