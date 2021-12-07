President Nechirvan Barzani: We will never forget Madame Danielle Mitterrand

Shafaq News/ During his meeting with Mr. Gilbert Mitterrand, the son of the late Madame Danielle Mitterrand- the friend of the Kurdish people, President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated that the people of Kurdistan will never forget Madame Mitterrand who defended the rights of the people of Kurdistan as a compassionate mother and who tirelessly rallied support for the people of Kurdistan in France, in Europe and around the world.

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Mr. Gilbert Mitterrand, son of Madame Mitterrand, who is currently visiting the Kurdistan Region to attend the 10th anniversary of the passing of her mother, to be held at the regional parliament in Erbil.

At the meeting, the President spoke about the role and compassion of Madame Mitterrand for the people of Kurdistan and her efforts to encourage the leadership of Kurdistan to maintain unity and consensus. The President said that granting the honorary title of The Mother of Kurds to Madame Mitterrand was in recognition of her relentless efforts to defend the just cause of the Kurdish people, which she pursued as a true mother of Kurdistan. The President also offered his appreciation for the continued support of France to the people of Kurdistan.

For his part, Mr. Gilbert Mitterrand expressed delight over his visit to the Kurdistan Region and taking part in the 10th anniversary of the passing of her mother. Mr. Mitterrand expressed his appreciation to the people of Kurdistan for remembering Madame Mitterrand and her efforts to rally support for the people of Kurdistan. Mr. Mitterrand also expressed delight over the progresses made in the Kurdistan Region.

France’s Ambassador to Iraq, France’s Consul General in Erbil, the President of France Libertés, the President of the Institut kurde de Paris and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Representative to France also attended the meeting.

Source: Kurdistan’s Presidency