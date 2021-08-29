President Macron: France will not abandon its friends

Shafaq News/ A statement by the regional government quoted Macron referring to the historical relations between France and the Kurdistan Region, and the role played by the Peshmerga in defeating ISIS, stressing his country’s continued support for the Region.

“Our visit to Kurdistan is a message that France will not abandon its friends", Macron said.

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government commended the firm French position in supporting the Kurdistan Region, and pointed to the importance of joint work with France and the international community to solve Iraq's problems, especially the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

The two parties discussed during the meeting, the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and preparing for the return of the forcibly displaced people to their homes.