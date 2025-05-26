President Barzani with FAO delegation: Food security cooperation on table

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), headed by Director-General Qu Dongyu.

The meeting, held in Erbil, brought together key officials, including Kurdistan’s Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Begard Talabani, and Iraq’s Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to the FAO, Siwan Barzani.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in agriculture and food security, addressing the impacts of climate change, desertification, and water scarcity—threats to agriculture and food systems in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani praised the FAO’s development efforts across the Region and expressed full support for projects aimed at bolstering food resilience.

For his part, Dongyu welcomed the Region’s strategic attention to agriculture and pledged the organization’s readiness to scale up its cooperation and implement strategic programs that support sustainable development.