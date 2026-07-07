President Barzani vows to protect Christians rights

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Tuesday that Christians are an integral part of the people of Kurdistan during a meeting with the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the world, Patriarch Mar Paul III Nona.

Barzani also committed to protecting their rights and preserving the Region's culture of diversity, according to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency.

Nona, for his part, praised Erbil’s longstanding role as a haven for all and expressed appreciation for Barzani's continued support for minority rights.

Both sides discussed the situation of Iraq's communities, particularly Christians, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding coexistence and tolerance.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان پێشوازیی لە پاتریارکی کەنیسەی کلدانی لە عێراق و جیهان دەکاتhttps://t.co/CzAKxqTnBc pic.twitter.com/YWjdkOj606 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) July 7, 2026

Iraq's Christian population, including Chaldean Catholics, has fallen from more than 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 250,000 today, according to church and humanitarian estimates.

Read more: Christians of Iraq: Where did they go?