President Barzani to attend Munich Security Conference this month

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, will attend the annual Munich Security Conference this month, a source revealed on Sunday.

The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19.

President Barzani will be joining more than 45 presidents and premiers, 100 interior and defense ministers, in addition to dozens of influential figures and commanders to discuss issues relevant to international security.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and the European Union's President Ursula von der Leyen will be among the attendees.

Iran, Russia, and North Korea were not invited to the annual event.