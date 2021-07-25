Report

President Barzani to Said Ali on Gorran's 12th anniversary: great contribution to Kurdistan's political process

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-25T12:41:03+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered greetings to the General Coordinator of the Gorran (Change) movement, Omar Said Ali, on the 12th anniversary of its foundation.

President Barzani said in the congratulation cable sent to said Ali, today, Sunday, "On the 12th anniversary of the Gorran Movement’s foundation, I congratulate you, the Executive Assembly, the National Assembly and all party members and supporters, and wish you success."

"The Gorran Movement has contributed greatly to the political process in the Kurdistan Region," he continued, "I hope such occasions encourage us to further consolidate unity, consensus and partnership among all sides and communities in order to resolve the crises and hardships." 

"We need to stand united to defend the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region and to be able to provide better services to our people," the President asserted.

"I congratulate you once again and wish you success," he concluded.

