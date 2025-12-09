President Barzani supports Rwanga Foundation’s work

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday underscored the need for continued efforts by the Rwanga Foundation to support communities across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the foundation said Barzani received its team in a special meeting, during which he expressed appreciation for the organization’s ongoing work in serving communities and assisting citizens throughout Iraq and the Kurdistan Region without discrimination.

Barzani stressed the importance of maintaining this humanitarian approach and upholding a spirit of service “without any form of distinction,” according to the statement.

During the meeting, the foundation’s team presented an overview of major projects carried out over the past year in sectors including education, the environment, youth support, vulnerable groups, culture, research, and health. They also outlined plans aimed at expanding services and strengthening the foundation’s impact across the region.

The foundation affirmed its “commitment to continuing its work with all available resources to create positive change in the lives of citizens.”

سەرۆک (نێچیرڤان بارزانی) پێشوازیی لە تیمی دەزگای روانگە کردلە دیدارێکی تایبەتدا، رێزدار سەرۆك (نێچیرڤان بارزانی) پێشوازیی لە ستافی دەزگای روانگە کرد و سوپاس و دەستخۆشی خۆی دەربڕی بۆ ئەو هەوڵە بێوچانانەی کە تیمی دەزگا لە خزمەت کۆمەڵگا و پاڵپشتیکردنی هاونیشتیمانیان ئەنجامیان داوە… pic.twitter.com/W8NZkOv2ul — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) December 9, 2025

Founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, Rwanga is a non-profit organization based in the Kurdistan Region. Initially focused on improving children’s education, its work has expanded to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and humanitarian aid. The foundation also advances climate action through local initiatives that support its environmental objectives.