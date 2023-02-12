President Barzani signs a condolence book for the victims of Turkey's quakes

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani signed a condolence book at the Turkish consulate-general in Erbil in tribute to the victims of Turkey's devastating earthquakes, an official statement by the Kurdistan region's presidency said on Sunday.

President Barzani, according to the statement, wrote a condolence note on behalf of the government and people of Iraq's Kurdistan, expressing sympathy with Turkey in the aftermath of the quakes that struck cities in Turkey and Syria.

The president said that the Kurdistan region is at utmost readiness to offer Turkey any form of assistance to help relieve the quake-hit cities.

The Turkish consulate-general in Erbil expressed his country's gratitude for President Barzani's participation in the event and the aid the region provided to the victims.