President Barzani joins Turkey's Republic Day centenary celebrations

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region joined the official festivities today, Sunday, commemorating the centenary of the founding of the Turkish Republic and Turkish National Day.

Turkey annually observes Republic Day on October 29th, and this year marked the 100th anniversary of this significant event. The entire nation was engulfed in jubilant celebrations, as this day is recognized as a national holiday, preceding with a half-day for most governmental institutions, schools, colleges, universities, and other entities.