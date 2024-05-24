President Barzani returns from UAE after high-level talks with leaders

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, returned to Erbil on Friday evening following an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During his stay, Barzani held high-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The talks, according to a readout by the region's presidency, touched on enhancing the UAE's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, assessing the current political and economic conditions, and evaluating the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

Both leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments.

The two leaders called for "strengthening economic and trade ties and cooperation in the energy sector," according to a statement. They also explored investment opportunities for UAE businesses in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in infrastructure and development projects.

Barzani and Sheikh Mohammed underscored the importance of "joint and comprehensive collaboration among nations to maintain peace and stability and prevent further conflict escalation."

The talks also covered the relations of Erbil and Baghdad with neighboring countries, the implications of climate change, and several other issues of mutual concern.