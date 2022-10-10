President Barzani receives the Ambassador of Turkey

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil Mr. Ali Raza Güney, the Ambassador of Turkey to Iraq, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on developing the bilateral relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Turkey, especially in the fields of economics, trade exchange, and collective cooperation. The President and the Ambassador of Turkey also discussed the latest developments in the political process, the issue of presidential election, and the ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi Federal Government.

Both sides agreed on the importance of protecting the stability and peace in Iraq for the continued stability of the wider region. They also highlighted the current period in Iraq and how to overcome the challenges through the cooperation of the country’s all political parties and communities, and utilizing Iraq’s vast natural resources.

Discussions also covered the latest developments in the wider region.