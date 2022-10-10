Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani receives the Ambassador of Turkey

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-10T13:41:09+0000
President Barzani receives the Ambassador of Turkey

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil Mr. Ali Raza Güney, the Ambassador of Turkey to Iraq, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on developing the bilateral relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Turkey, especially in the fields of economics, trade exchange, and collective cooperation. The President and the Ambassador of Turkey also discussed the latest developments in the political process, the issue of presidential election, and the ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi Federal Government.

Both sides agreed on the importance of protecting the stability and peace in Iraq for the continued stability of the wider region. They also highlighted the current period in Iraq and how to overcome the challenges through the cooperation of the country’s all political parties and communities, and utilizing Iraq’s vast natural resources.

Discussions also covered the latest developments in the wider region.

related

President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Date: 2021-09-01 06:41:03
President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

Date: 2020-11-09 17:34:46
Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

President Barzani meets the Turkish President in Ankara

Date: 2022-02-02 15:44:44
President Barzani meets the Turkish President in Ankara

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Date: 2020-10-13 07:40:19
Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan chemical attack

Date: 2021-04-16 10:43:27
Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan chemical attack

Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Date: 2021-06-01 09:33:33
Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Kurdistan President extends condolences to the UK on Queen Elizabeth's death

Date: 2022-09-08 19:11:41
Kurdistan President extends condolences to the UK on Queen Elizabeth's death

Asselborn arrives in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-30 07:58:55
Asselborn arrives in Erbil