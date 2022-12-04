President Barzani receives new Deutsch consul in Erbil

2022-12-04T11:23:08.000000Z

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received on Sunday the new Deutsch Consul in Erbil, Jaco Beerends.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the two parties stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations between Amsterdam and Erbil, especially in n the agricultural field.

For his part, President Barzani expressed appreciation for the Netherlands' help for the Region in its war against terrorism.

