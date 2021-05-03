President Barzani receives an invitation to visit UAE

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today, Monday, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Erbil, Ahmed Ibrahim al-Dhaheri.

A readout of the meeting issued by the Presidency of the Region said that President Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral relations between the Gulf monarchy and Kurdistan.

Al-Dhaheri handed an official invitation from the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirati Crown Prince and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to President Barzani.

The invitation reflected the endeavor of the Emirates to enhance the relations with the Kurdistan Region in all fields, according to the readout.

President Barzani conveyed greetings to the "President, Prime Minister, and the Crown Prince", expressing felicity and thanks for the invitation.

The President of the Region appraised the friendly relations of Iraq and Kurdistan with the leadership, government, and people of the United Emirates.

The meeting discussed the relations between Iraq, Kurdistan, and the United Arab Emirates, updates on the situation in Iraq and the Region, the forthcoming legislative elections, and an array of issues of common interest.