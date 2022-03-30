Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani receives a letter from Biden

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-30T14:23:45+0000
President Barzani receives a letter from Biden

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday received a letter from the US President, Joe Biden, in which he reiterated Washington's support for Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a readout issued by the presidency of the region, President Barzani received the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, earlier today in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil.

President Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, the anticipated election in the Kurdistan Region, Baghdad-Erbil ties, and the future of the political process in Iraq.

Both sides, according to the statement, laid emphasis on the dire need for good governance, the commitment to the constitution, and mutual respect and truth.

The talks touched upon the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vienna talks, and Kurdish unity, according to the statement.

related

President Barzani meets the new head of the EU Liaison office-Erbil

Date: 2021-09-23 17:53:33
President Barzani meets the new head of the EU Liaison office-Erbil

Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-26 16:35:00
Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Barzani calls on the international community to prevent the production of chemical weapons

Date: 2021-03-16 08:35:48
Barzani calls on the international community to prevent the production of chemical weapons

President Barzani discusses the relations with Qatar on the sidelines of ADF

Date: 2022-03-11 17:23:24
President Barzani discusses the relations with Qatar on the sidelines of ADF

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Date: 2022-02-18 19:31:23
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Date: 2020-11-11 18:12:50
Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03
Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

Date: 2021-05-05 16:06:21
President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says