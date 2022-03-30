President Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from President Joe Biden

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a letter from the President of the United States of America Joe Biden.

President Biden reiterated that Kurdistan Region is a critical partner to the U.S. and demonstrated his administration’s continued commitment to the long-term security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Condemning the recent missile attack on Erbil, President Biden wrote that he is grateful for the close cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United States over the years, and reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga. President Biden also stressed that a prosperous Kurdistan Region is integral to a stable and prosperous Iraq.

President Biden, in the letter, wished President Nechirvan Barzani and the people of Kurdistan a happy Newroz.