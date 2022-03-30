Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from President Joe Biden

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-30T18:08:19+0000
President Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from President Joe Biden

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a letter from the President of the United States of America Joe Biden.

President Biden reiterated that Kurdistan Region is a critical partner to the U.S. and demonstrated his administration’s continued commitment to the long-term security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Condemning the recent missile attack on Erbil, President Biden wrote that he is grateful for the close cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United States over the years, and reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga. President Biden also stressed that a prosperous Kurdistan Region is integral to a stable and prosperous Iraq.

President Biden, in the letter, wished President Nechirvan Barzani and the people of Kurdistan a happy Newroz.

related

President Barzani receives a letter from Biden

Date: 2022-03-30 14:23:45
President Barzani receives a letter from Biden

Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Date: 2021-06-01 09:33:33
Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

Date: 2022-02-19 15:17:16
President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

President Barzani meets UK's House of Lords Speaker

Date: 2021-09-16 16:58:04
President Barzani meets UK's House of Lords Speaker

Kurdistan’s President and the British ambassador to Iraq, Two cyclists on the road

Date: 2021-04-22 17:40:05
Kurdistan’s President and the British ambassador to Iraq, Two cyclists on the road

Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Date: 2022-01-17 08:31:01
Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-02-17 11:46:09
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Barzani meets Erdogan

Date: 2020-09-04 12:47:07
Barzani meets Erdogan