President Barzani receives Chinese ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received on Sunday the Chinese ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei.

A statement by the Region's Presidency said that the meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, among many other regional and international files.

President Barzani thanked the Chinese ambassador for the aid his country provided for the Region during the outbreak of COVID-19.

For his part, Wei commended the Kurdistan Region's continuous developments, and the Peshmerga forces' sacrifices against ISIS, noting that his country is keen to enhance trade and commercial relations with Iraq.