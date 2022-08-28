Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani receives Chinese ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-28T14:46:30+0000
President Barzani receives Chinese ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received on Sunday the Chinese ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei.

A statement by the Region's Presidency said that the meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, among many other regional and international files.

President Barzani thanked the Chinese ambassador for the aid his country provided for the Region during the outbreak of COVID-19.

For his part, Wei commended the Kurdistan Region's continuous developments, and the Peshmerga forces' sacrifices against ISIS, noting that his country is keen to enhance trade and commercial relations with Iraq.

related

Kurdistan's President: to draw lessons from Imam Hussein sacrifices

Date: 2021-09-28 11:35:01
Kurdistan's President: to draw lessons from Imam Hussein sacrifices

President Barzani commemorates the 42nd anniversary of the Fayli Kurds Genocide

Date: 2022-04-04 10:12:13
President Barzani commemorates the 42nd anniversary of the Fayli Kurds Genocide

Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-25 11:18:43
Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Kurdistan Region President meets with US Ambassador

Date: 2021-08-10 21:01:58
Kurdistan Region President meets with US Ambassador

President Barzani congratulates the Yezidi community on Midsummer celebration

Date: 2022-08-02 08:33:10
President Barzani congratulates the Yezidi community on Midsummer celebration

Nechirvan Barzani to visit Paris tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-29 11:49:04
Nechirvan Barzani to visit Paris tomorrow

President Barzani meets the Turkish President in Ankara

Date: 2022-02-02 15:44:44
President Barzani meets the Turkish President in Ankara

Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Date: 2020-08-27 17:27:32
Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS