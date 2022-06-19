Report

President Barzani praises the efforts to archive the history of Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-19T15:29:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a group of writers, scholars, and intellectuals from Iranian Kurdistan who visited the region to participate in a ceremony, held on Saturday, to introduce a collection of documentary books on the Barzan revolutions.

According to a readout issued by the region's presidency, the President called for expanding the cultural and intellectual bonds between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

The President hoped that "the bridge of cultural ties between the two friendly and neighboring peoples and countries be further strengthened." 

The meeting touched on "the current state of Kurdish writings and literature, and the efforts to archiving the history of Kurdistan. 

The President commended the efforts of the Kurdistan Institute in Tehran and Baram Waladbaigi and his colleagues to collect and publish documents on the history of Kurdistan. 

"The visiting delegation praised the peaceful vision of the President and his political and diplomatic efforts in Kurdistan, in Iraq and in the wider region, and wished him success," the readout said.

