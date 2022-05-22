Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani praises KDP-PUK relations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-22T20:22:40+0000
President Barzani praises KDP-PUK relations

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani praised relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Earlier today, President Barzani arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah, on a visit that aims "to ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurdish parties."

"We wrote a letter to the United Nations to help us solve the pending differences between Baghdad and Erbil and hold the elections", the President said.

He added, "We must work together for the sake of the country. This is what actually happened during the meeting we held with different political parties in al-Sulaymaniyah."

During his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah, the president held a series of meetings with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani, the Secretary-General of Kurdistan's Islamic Union Salah al-Din Bahaa al-Din, the Coordinator of the Change "Gorran" movement Omar Sayyid Ali, and the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party Ali Bapir.

related

Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Date: 2020-08-27 17:27:32
Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

President Barzani receives French ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-03-03 14:30:06
President Barzani receives French ambassador to Iraq

President Barzani discusses with Raisi the Iranian-Iraqi-Kurdish relations

Date: 2021-08-06 10:09:38
President Barzani discusses with Raisi the Iranian-Iraqi-Kurdish relations

President Barzani meets the new head of the EU Liaison office-Erbil

Date: 2021-09-23 17:53:33
President Barzani meets the new head of the EU Liaison office-Erbil

PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

Date: 2021-05-04 14:55:26
PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-24 09:30:11
President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2022-02-16 13:42:11
President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Nechirvan Barzani to visit Paris tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-29 11:49:04
Nechirvan Barzani to visit Paris tomorrow