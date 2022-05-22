President Barzani praises KDP-PUK relations

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani praised relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Earlier today, President Barzani arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah, on a visit that aims "to ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurdish parties."

"We wrote a letter to the United Nations to help us solve the pending differences between Baghdad and Erbil and hold the elections", the President said.

He added, "We must work together for the sake of the country. This is what actually happened during the meeting we held with different political parties in al-Sulaymaniyah."

During his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah, the president held a series of meetings with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani, the Secretary-General of Kurdistan's Islamic Union Salah al-Din Bahaa al-Din, the Coordinator of the Change "Gorran" movement Omar Sayyid Ali, and the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party Ali Bapir.