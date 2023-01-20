President Barzani pledges to coordinate with Ankara on the Mardin incident

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered his deepest condolences over the attack on citizens of the Kurdistan Region in the Turkish province of Mardin.
In a phone call with the victims' families, Barzani affirmed that he would continue following up on the case with the relevant Turkish authorities to find the perpetrators.
The families thanked president Barzani, hoping the Kurdish authorities would spare no effort in this file.
Five members of an Iraqi Kurdish family were killed in Turkey's Mardin.
Ahmed Celaleddin Ibrahim Bezeli was traveling with other family members on the Artulku-Nusaybin highway when unknown assailant(s) attacked their vehicle and killed Wahide Haydar Casim, Abdullah Salih Mustafa Mamisi, Cimen Sahin Halid, and Hindirin Abdullah Salih.
Ahmed sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Nusaybin Public Hospital for medical care. However, his condition was critical, and the medical staff failed to resuscitate him.
The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, demanded in a statement on Thursday the Turkish authorities start an investigation into the attack and bring the culprits to justice.
The Spokesperson to the Iraqi foreign ministry, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said that Baghdad is communicating with Ankara to inquire about the incident.