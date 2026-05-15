President Barzani on Teachers Union anniversary: Educators key to Kurdistan’s identity

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday reaffirmed support for teachers’ “legitimate demands” and for providing living conditions that reflect their responsibilities and sacrifices.

In a message marking the 64th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Teachers Union, Barzani described educators as a key force in preserving the Kurdish people’s identity, language, and values.

During years of revolution and political struggle, teachers stood on the frontlines of “awareness and enlightenment,” he noted, adding that they later continued their work through the difficult post-liberation period to ensure the education process did not stop.

The Kurdish president also praised the union’s role in defending teachers’ rights and uniting educators across the Region, while honoring those who “devoted their lives to the cause of education and the freedom of Kurdistan.”