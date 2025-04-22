President Barzani offers ‘Full Support’ to new UK Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Tuesday, with Irfan Siddiq, the newly appointed British Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani expressed the Region’s “full support” for the ambassador's role and emphasized the intent to expand collaboration with the UK across various sectors.

In turn, Siddiq highlighted the importance of “continued partnership” based on shared interests, commending the Kurdistan Region’s role in “fostering stability and coexistence” within Iraq and the wider region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on recent regional political and security developments, with both officials praising the close ties between the UK, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.