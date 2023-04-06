President Barzani mourns the death of a veteran Peshmerga fighter

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Thursday expressed his condolences following the passing of veteran Peshmerga fighter Sheikh Allah Ibrahim.

In a statement issued by his bureau earlier today, President Barzani lamented the loss of the esteemed combatant, who had dedicated his life to the Kurdish struggle and the service of his people and homeland.

Barzani extolled the late Sheikh Allah Ibrahim, describing him as "an exemplar of Kurdish loyalty to Kurdistan."

"During the revolution, the late Sheikh was among the most tenacious fighters in the Peshmerga, and throughout the liberation period, he was a shining example of service and devotion," he said, "may his soul rest in peace."

Offering his condolences to the family and comrades of the departed, Barzani implored, "I extend my deepest sympathies to his family and companions, and I ask Allah to bestow His mercy upon him and grant everyone patience and solace."