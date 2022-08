Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Sunday offered condolences to the Kurdish art community on the death of the Kurdish comedian, Govar Anwar, who succumbed to his chronic illness yesterday.

In a condolence cable he sent earlier today, the president said, "I condole with the city of Erbil and all the artists on the death of the Kurdish comedian Govar Anwar."

"Via its artwork, Govar Anwar managed to win the hearts of his audience," the President added.