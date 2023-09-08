President Barzani mourns renowned Kurdish historian Jamal Baban

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region conveyed his heartfelt condolences on Friday following the demise of the celebrated Kurdish author and historian, Jamal Baban.

In a statement, President Barzani extended his sympathies to Baban's family, friends, and the entire Kurdish literary community, expressing his hope for patience and solace to all those who cherished Baban.

"The late Jamal Baban, through his remarkable prowess, skill, and penmanship, dedicated a substantial portion of his lifetime to the craft of writing, rendering significant contributions to the realms of literary and historical discourse”, he noted.