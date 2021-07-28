President Barzani meets with the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today Ali Riza Günay, the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq.

During a meeting, the two parties discussed the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Turkey, and confirmed their keenness to enhance them in all their fields.

President Barzani reviewed with the Turkish ambassador the situation in Iraq and the region in general, the upcoming Iraqi elections, the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iraq and Turkey, the war against terrorism, and other issues of mutual interest.