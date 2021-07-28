Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani meets with the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-28T12:48:51+0000
President Barzani meets with the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today Ali Riza Günay, the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq.

During a meeting, the two parties discussed the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Turkey, and confirmed their keenness to enhance them in all their fields.

President Barzani reviewed with the Turkish ambassador the situation in Iraq and the region in general, the upcoming Iraqi elections, the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iraq and Turkey, the war against terrorism, and other issues of mutual interest.

related

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Barzani: bolstering efforts to announce Sinjar a governorate

Date: 2021-02-06 13:06:37
Barzani: bolstering efforts to announce Sinjar a governorate

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39
President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Kurdistan’s President called the UN for greater support and wider role

Date: 2021-04-19 17:52:07
Kurdistan’s President called the UN for greater support and wider role

An expanded political meeting in Erbil under President Barzani's auspices

Date: 2021-04-07 15:18:09
An expanded political meeting in Erbil under President Barzani's auspices

"Gull Soo" releases "Feyli Doos".. Names "Nechirvan Barzani" as "The Person of the Year"

Date: 2021-02-23 18:58:39
"Gull Soo" releases "Feyli Doos".. Names "Nechirvan Barzani" as "The Person of the Year"

Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-03 10:23:44
Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

President Nechirvan Barzani commends the U.S. - Iraq Strategic Dialogue’s outcomes

Date: 2021-07-27 18:24:37
President Nechirvan Barzani commends the U.S. - Iraq Strategic Dialogue’s outcomes