President Barzani meets with the co-leader of the Greens
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-18T17:17:50+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday convened with the co-leader of Alliance 90/The Greens, Omid Nouripour, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
A readout issued by the Region's Presidency said that President Barzani extended congratulations to Nouripour for his party's victory in the recent election and his assumptions for his duties as co-leader of alliance.
The President expressed gratitude for the member of the Bundestag that extended the mission of the German forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and continues to offer humanitarian and military support to the Region.
The readout said that the meeting touched upon the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election, and the selection of the parliament presidium.