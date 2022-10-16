Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani meets with the Commander of the International Coalition

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-16T15:05:42+0000
President Barzani meets with the Commander of the International Coalition

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil the Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force in Iraq and Syria, Major General Matthew McFarlane, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting discussed the latest security developments, the existing terror threats and confronting the ISIS networks in Iraq and Syria. Discussions also focused on the latest Memorandum of Understanding of the Pentagon with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the reformation in the Ministry of Peshmarga and the unification of the Peshmarga forces.

Both sides reiterated the significance of the continued support and cooperation of the international coalition with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to radically eliminate the ISIS and removing its threats to peace and stability in Iraq, Syria and the wider region. In this context, Major General McFarlane reaffirmed the continued commitment of the international coalition to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism, as both sides highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga to fight ISIS.

In the meeting, attended by the Minister of Peshmerga and the US Consul General, discussions also covered the situation in the Kurdistan Region, the latest developments in the Iraqi political process and the election of the Iraqi President, the appointment of the Prime Minister-designate to form a new cabinet of the Federal Government, the latest developments in the wider region, and other issues of mutual interest.

related

President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Date: 2021-09-09 11:12:58
President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Kurdistan’s President receives the Russian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-07-05 09:09:05
Kurdistan’s President receives the Russian ambassador to Iraq

President Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from President Emmanuel Macron

Date: 2021-09-30 15:56:16
President Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from President Emmanuel Macron

KDP and PUK end Erbil's meeting on a positive note

Date: 2022-05-25 14:14:30
KDP and PUK end Erbil's meeting on a positive note

Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

Date: 2021-04-09 13:14:54
Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

Date: 2022-02-19 15:17:16
President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

President Barzani, PM Barzani congratulate the Yazidis on the Jama holiday

Date: 2022-10-06 08:49:34
President Barzani, PM Barzani congratulate the Yazidis on the Jama holiday

Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is committed to peace, religious freedom & fraternity

Date: 2021-03-07 06:43:36
Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is committed to peace, religious freedom & fraternity