President Barzani meets the British ambassador to Iraq
Date: 2022-02-15T09:06:06+0000
Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed today the need to hold the Kurdish Parliamentary elections on time (September 2022).
This came in a meeting between President Barzani and the British ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson, in Erbil.
The two parties discussed, during the meeting, the political process in Iraq, the October elections and their results, the first session of the Iraqi Parliament, and the International community's support for Democracy in Iraq.
The meeting shed light on the situation in the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming elections, and the constitution.
For his part, Bryson expressed appreciation for Barzani's role in enhancing bilateral relations between Erbil and London.
President Barzani said that the constitution that will be formed will be agreed upon by all parties, and must bring together the Kurdish people, noting that this step needs serious coordination with Baghdad.