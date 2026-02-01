President Barzani marks February 1 bombings with calls for unity

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani commemorated, on Saturday, the victims of the February 1 terrorist attacks in Erbil, calling on political forces to safeguard the Kurdistan Region’s “hard-won achievements.”

The assaults took place in the early hours of Eid al-Adha, when suicide bombers struck the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) —the two main political parties in the Kurdistan Region— killing more than 100 officials and civilians and wounding around 250 others.

In a statement, Barzani described the victims as “symbols of coexistence, unity, and sacrifice,” stressing that honoring them goes beyond remembrance and reflects a continued commitment to the principles for which they lost their lives.

“Let us use this commemoration as a chance to rise above our divisions, and build a brighter future for generations to come,” he added.