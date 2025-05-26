President Barzani marks 49th anniversary of Gulan Revolution: A call for unity

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday commemorated the 49th anniversary of the Gulan Revolution, hailing it as a testament to the Kurdish people’s unshakable commitment to liberty and dignity.

In an official statement, Barzani paid tribute to the “immortal martyrs and heroic fighters” of the uprising, honoring those who gave their lives in pursuit of freedom. "Gulan was a reaffirmation of the people's refusal to accept injustice or occupation," he added, calling it a powerful continuation of the Great September Revolution led by the late Mustafa Barzani.

The Kurdish president urged all sides to protect the constitutional and federal achievements secured through decades of struggle and to uphold the legacy of the revolution with unity and cooperation. “Let Gulan inspire us to work together for a better future,” he said.

The Gulan Revolution began in 1976 after the collapse of the 1975 Algiers Agreement, when the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) reorganized its resistance against the Baathist regime. Drawing on shifting dynamics in the Middle East, the movement reignited hope among Kurds for justice and self-rule.