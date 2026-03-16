President Barzani leads Halabja attack memorial in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and staff of the Kurdish Presidency held a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the victims of the Halabja chemical attack.

The Region marks the anniversary each year on March 16, recalling the 1988 chemical bombardment of the Kurdish city of Halabja during the rule of Iraq’s former regime, which killed and injured thousands of civilians.

Earlier today, Barzani called on the Iraqi government to compensate the victims of the attack, stressing that justice remains an obligation after the Iraqi High Tribunal recognized the assault as an act of genocide.

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