President Barzani laid a wreath of flowers on the body of Ali Qazi 

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, led a flower-laying ceremony while receiving Ali Qazi's body at Erbil International Airport.

"Conscious people respect the sacrifices of their fighters, and leader Qazi Muhammad (father of Ali) fought for the freedom of his people," Barzani said in the reception ceremony.

Last week, Ali Qazi passed away at 89 in Germany.

Ali was the only son of the Kurdish leader, Qazi Muhammad, a Kurdish leader who declared autonomy for the short-lived Kurdish state of the Republic of Mahabad in present-day Iran on January 22, 1946.