Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani laid a wreath of flowers on the body of Ali Qazi 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-18T09:22:08+0000
President Barzani laid a wreath of flowers on the body of Ali Qazi 

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, led a flower-laying ceremony while receiving Ali Qazi's body at Erbil International Airport.

"Conscious people respect the sacrifices of their fighters, and leader Qazi Muhammad (father of Ali) fought for the freedom of his people," Barzani said in the reception ceremony.

Last week, Ali Qazi passed away at 89 in Germany.

Ali was the only son of the Kurdish leader, Qazi Muhammad, a Kurdish leader who declared autonomy for the short-lived Kurdish state of the Republic of Mahabad in present-day Iran on January 22, 1946.

related

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Date: 2022-02-18 19:31:23
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

An expanded political meeting in Erbil under President Barzani's auspices

Date: 2021-04-07 15:18:09
An expanded political meeting in Erbil under President Barzani's auspices

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 16:16:10
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Saadullah Perwesh

President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Date: 2021-07-19 15:42:51
President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Kurdistan's President to meet with the minorities' representatives on Monday

Date: 2022-06-06 08:56:40
Kurdistan's President to meet with the minorities' representatives on Monday

President Nechirvan Barzani holds meeting with Germany’s Minister of Defense

Date: 2022-01-09 17:03:18
President Nechirvan Barzani holds meeting with Germany’s Minister of Defense

Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-26 16:35:00
Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-05-04 08:20:16
Nechirvan Barzani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah