President Barzani hopes the feelings of brotherhood to last in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Sabean-Mandaeans on the Mandaean New Year.

"I extend my greetings and my wishes to our Sabean-Mandaeans brothers on the Mandaean New Year, wishing them a happy Eid that brings to everyone good and blessings." President Barzani said on Twitter.

Barzani hoped for the continuation of "the feelings of brotherhood, love, and peace and the consolidation of the principles of tolerance and coexistence among all components."

Notably, Sabean-Mandaeans are the smallest ethnoreligious minority in Iraq, with estimated numbers of less than 5 000. Their area is in southern Iraq, including Basra, Dhi Qar, and Maysan Governorates.