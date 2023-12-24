President Barzani extends Christmas greetings to Kurdistan's christians

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended Christmas greetings on Sunday to Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world.

An official statement said that Barzani emphasized, on this occasion, the importance of "Kurdistan's culture and higher values of coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others," reassuring Christian citizens and all religious and ethnic components that "Kurdistan will remain, as always, the homeland where we all come together."

He further added, "the Kurdish people, with all their components, have made sacrifices and struggled to live in freedom, harmony, and unity, enabling us to overcome challenges and crises together. Through collective efforts, we serve the people and the nation towards a better future for our upcoming generations."