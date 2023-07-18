President Barzani embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, today, Tuesday, on an official visit.

Upon his arrival in Baku, he immediately held a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Erbil and Baghdad with Baku, as well as enhancing the economic and trade exchange between the two countries, in addition to other topics of mutual interest to both sides.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani President had invited President Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baku during a meeting held between them on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 18th.