President Barzani discuss cooporation with Basra governor

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed on Tuesday with Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani in Baghdad ways to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region provinces and Basra.

The meeting, held in Baghdad as part of Barzani's two-day visit, also exchanged views “on drawing lessons from successful provincial experiences across various sectors.”

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