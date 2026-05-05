President Barzani discuss cooporation with Basra governor
2026-05-05T14:00:10+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed on Tuesday with Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani in Baghdad ways to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region provinces and Basra.
The meeting, held in Baghdad as part of Barzani's two-day visit, also exchanged views “on drawing lessons from successful provincial experiences across various sectors.”
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