President Barzani condemns the Basra terrorist attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-07T12:59:09+0000
President Barzani condemns the Basra terrorist attack

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, denounced the terrorist attack that took place in Basra earlier today, Tuesday, and killed at least four civilians.

President Barzani said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the terrorist car bomb attack that viciously targeted the central parts of Basra city today, as a result of which a number of citizens lost their lives." 

"We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the esteemed families of the martyrs and share their grief. May God Almighty bestow His mercy upon the fallen heroes and grant their proud families comfort and patience." 

We wish the injured a speedy recovery and reiterate that the Kurdistan Region hospitals are fully prepared to receive the wounded and to provide all necessary medical care and services," the statement concluded.

