President Barzani congratulates the head of the Kurdistan Toilers' Party for his reelection

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Secretary-General of Kurdistan Toilers' Party, Balen Abdullah, for his reelection, wishing him and his party success and progress.

In a correspondence addressing Abdullah, President Barzani offered him, the leadership, and the members of the Kurdistan Toilers Party, congratulations for the success of the 11th congress of the party and Abdullah's reelection as a Secretary-General.

The Kurdish President hoped that the outcomes of the congress serve the unity of the Kurdish community and inspire the ultimate interest of Kurdistan and the constitutional achievements of the Region.