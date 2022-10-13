President Barzani congratulates al-Sudani on appointment as PM

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani on his appointment as Iraq's Prime Minister.

President Barzani said in a tweet today, Thursday, "We congratulate our brother Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani on assigning him the mission to form the new cabinet, wishing him success in his duties and cooperation with all political parties."

He hoped that all parties' efforts would be united to overcome the crises and achieve the stability that our honorable people and its communities deserve."