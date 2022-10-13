Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani congratulates al-Sudani on appointment as PM

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-13T19:19:02+0000
President Barzani congratulates al-Sudani on appointment as PM

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani on his appointment as Iraq's Prime Minister.

President Barzani said in a tweet today, Thursday, "We congratulate our brother Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani on assigning him the mission to form the new cabinet, wishing him success in his duties and cooperation with all political parties."

He hoped that all parties' efforts would be united to overcome the crises and achieve the stability that our honorable people and its communities deserve."

related

President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

Date: 2022-02-19 15:17:16
President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-26 16:35:00
Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

President Barzani signs condolence book after Queen Elizabeth's demise

Date: 2022-09-11 08:49:50
President Barzani signs condolence book after Queen Elizabeth's demise

Kurdistan’s President arrives in London

Date: 2021-09-15 10:00:05
Kurdistan’s President arrives in London

Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Date: 2022-01-17 08:31:01
Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Nechirvan Barzani to U. S. embassy attaché: Resuming the strategic dialogue is an important step

Date: 2021-04-01 15:50:13
Nechirvan Barzani to U. S. embassy attaché: Resuming the strategic dialogue is an important step

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51
Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

President Barzani: we should preserve Iraq's federal system

Date: 2022-03-11 08:24:58
President Barzani: we should preserve Iraq's federal system