President Barzani congratulates al-Maliki for being elected as Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, congratulated Nouri al-Maliki for being elected as Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party.

"On this occasion, we stress the need for cooperation and common understanding between all parties and communities of Iraq, to overcome the problems and address the difficulties", President Barzani said.

For his part, PM Barzani said, "On the occasion of the success of the eighteenth conference of the Islamic Dawa Party, and choosing you as a Secretary-General of the party, I offer my sincere congratulations, wishing you and the brothers in the Dawa Party progress and success."