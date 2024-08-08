President Barzani congratulates Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan on 47th anniversary
Shafaq News/
The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his
congratulations to Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan on the occasion of
their 47th anniversary.
In his
message, President Barzani conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Mohammed
Haji Mahmood, the president of the party, as well as the members of the
political bureau, the leadership council, and all supporters of the Social
Democratic Party of Kurdistan.
"On
this memorable anniversary, I pay my respects to the struggle and sacrifices
made by the Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan for the sake of freedom,"
Barzani stated. "Their participation and role in the political life of the
Kurdish region have been significant, and I wish them continued success in
their endeavors."