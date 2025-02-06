President Barzani congratulates KIU on 31st anniversary, praises unity efforts

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Salahuddin Bahaaddin, the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), on the 31st anniversary of the party's founding.

In a statement, Barzani expressed his appreciation for the presence and role of the KIU Secretary-General in the political life of the Region and Iraq, as well as the party's efforts toward “unity, solidarity, and cooperation among political parties,” wishing continued success to the KIU, its leadership, and its supporters.

Commonly referred to as "Yekgirtû," the KIU represents the Muslim Brotherhood's ideology in Iraqi Kurdistan and actively participates in regional politics, holding seven seats in the Kurdistan Parliament.