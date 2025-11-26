Kurdish unity bid: KIU unveils six-point plan

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) revealed on Wednesday a comprehensive six-point initiative aimed at unifying the Kurdish political position and strengthening coordination with the Iraqi government.

According to a statement, the initiative calls for a joint political meeting of all participating parties to form a high committee tasked with coordinating dialogue, protecting electoral gains, and safeguarding the Kurdistan Region’s rights. It also proposes creating a joint parliamentary committee to oversee the dialogue process and develop a unified decision-making mechanism on key national and Kurdish issues, supported by available legal and institutional resources.

The initiative’s remaining points focus on coordinating with international organizations and Iraqi authorities to ensure the protection of the Region’s constitutional rights, and defining “red lines” related to salaries, the Federal Budget Law, Article 140, oil and gas legislation, and Peshmerga forces, while linking these issues to the stance of the Iraqi prime minister to safeguard the Region’s interests.

Official results from the November 11 vote put Shiite parties at 187 seats—some gained on Sunni-led lists—while Kurdish groups won a combined 56 seats, including four for the KIU.

Sunni parties that won 77 seats announced, on November 23, the creation of the National Political Council during a meeting hosted by Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, bringing together Taqaddum, Al-Azm, Al-Hasm, and Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya.

Earlier today, KIU official Mustafa Abdullah said the goal is to form a Kurdish front similar to the Shiite Coordination Framework and the newly formed Sunni National Political Council.

