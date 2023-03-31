President Barzani congratulates Iraq, Kurdistan Communist parties on their anniversary, calls for unity

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday extended greetings to the Iraqi Communist Party and the Kurdistan Communist Party on the anniversary of their founding.

In a statement released on this occasion, President Barzani expressed admiration and respect for the dedication, sacrifice, and struggle of both parties.

He also lauded their crucial roles in the history of Iraq and the Kurdistan region, wishing them success in their endeavors.

President Barzani attached importance to fostering unity and cooperation among all political factions and components in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, and called for a collective effort to overcome the challenges and obstacles that the region faces.

"We reaffirm on this occasion the necessity of consolidating joint efforts and fostering a sense of solidarity and consensus among all political factions and components in Iraq and the Kurdistan region," said President Barzani. "This is vital for ensuring a bright future for our people in the present and the years to come."

The Iraqi Communist Party is the oldest political party in Iraq, founded in 1934. The party played a significant role in the country's modern history, particularly during the 1950s and 1960s when it was a major political force, attracting support from a diverse range of social and economic groups. However, the party was persecuted and suppressed under the regime of Saddam Hussein, forcing it to operate clandestinely until the fall of his regime in 2003. Today, the party remains active and influential in Iraqi politics, advocating for progressive social and economic policies.

Founded in 1979, the Kurdistan Communist Party took part in the Kurdish uprising in Iraq in the 1990s. The party's members were persecuted and subjected to violence by Saddam Hussein's regime, and the party operated underground for many years. Today, the Kurdistan Communist Party remains an active political force in the Kurdistan region.