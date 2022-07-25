Report

President Barzani congratulates Gorran on its 13th anniversary 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-25T16:32:37+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, on Monday extended congratulations to the members and leaders of the Change (Gorran) Movement on the 13th anniversary of its establishment.

In a statement issued by the region's presidency today, President Barzani said, "I warmly congratulate you and all members and supporters of the Gorran Movement on the 13th anniversary of the establishment of your party. I wish you success." 

"The Gorran Movement, as an active political faction, plays a significant role in the political life of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with considerable influence on the political process and governance of the Kurdistan Region," said the President. 

"On this occasion, I reiterate the importance of unity and tolerance among political factions in the Kurdistan Region, and the shared responsibility of all parties and communities to surpass the hardships and face the challenges, and preserve the political entity of the Kurdistan Region and its constitutional achievements and entitlements through collective work," he concluded.

