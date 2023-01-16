President Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish Thespian Omar Chawshyin

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, sent a cable of condolences over the death of the Kurdish Thespian, Omar Chawshin, who passed away earlier today, Monday, at 81.

"I offer condolences to the [Chawshyn's] family, friends, and all the artists of al-Sulaymaniyah and Kurdistan on the death of the Kurdish artist Omar Chawshin, who spent his life serving the Kurdish drama and theater," President Barzani said.

"He will always be remembered for his beautiful artwork," he concluded.

Born in 1942 in the Goyzha neighborhood of al-Sulaymaniyah, Chawshin often played female roles due to a shortage of female artists.

Throughout his life, Chawshin was married nine times and had three children. He spent the latter part of his life in hotels, nursing homes, and with relatives. Chawshyn passed away in his hometown at 81.

Some of his most notable performances were in dramas and plays such as "Piskey Terpir", "Janabi Muftish", "Jin Be Jin", "Maute Kawli Kay", "Mame Xame", "Shay Khoonawi", "Gorhalkan", and "Mshtay Naw Hamane" among many others.